Facts

10:52 30.05.2022

Poland ready to act as guarantor of security for Ukraine after end of war - Duda

1 min read
Poland ready to act as guarantor of security for Ukraine after end of war - Duda

President of Poland Andrzej Duda confirmed his country's readiness to act as one of the security guarantors for Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was already interested in Poland's potential agreement, Duda said in an interview with CNN.

"We believe that, as neighbors, we simply have to. Therefore, if Ukraine offers us to be the guarantor of security and the guarantor of peace when the war is over, and if such terms of the peace treaty are accepted, yes, Poland will participate in this," he said.

