Russian troops shell 11 settlements in Donetsk region, destroy 94 civilian objects, there are dead, wounded - police

During the day, the invaders shelled eleven settlements of Donetsk region, 76 residential buildings, a school, a fire station, a recreation center, 13 enterprises were destroyed, there are dead and wounded, the National Police of Ukraine reports.

"The settlements Avdiyivka, Soledar, Lyman, Sviatohirsk, Zalizne, Bakhmut, Maryiynka, Rayhorodok, Khrestysche, Zaria, Vyimka were under enemy fire. Russian troops fired from Uragan multiple launch rocket systems, heavy artillery, tanks, small arms," the Facebook post said.

The police and SBU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.