11:56 27.05.2022

Russia deploys 110 operational battalion tactical groups in Ukraine, their successes insignificant – US Defense Ministry

Despite the quantitative advantage, Russian forces in Donbas have made only "insignificant progress," the U.S. Defense Ministry said.

"Russia has deployed 110 operational battalion tactical groups in Ukraine … even with the preponderance of troop numbers, Russian forces have made small gains. These gains are offset by Ukrainian gains on other battlefields, most notably around Kharkiv," a message posted on the agency's website on Friday night says.

The information notes that during the 92 days of the war, Russia's strategy, due to failures at the front, has repeatedly changed. The actual goal is to separate the eastern regions from Ukraine. "The fighting is hard and tough, and the switch in terrain and in the objective means a switch in battlefield tactics, leading to the increased importance of long-range fire," the message reads.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, of the 108 M-777 howitzers that nations pledged to Ukraine, 85 are now being used by the Ukrainian military the official said. These guns are firing some of the 190,000 155 mm shells that have already been transferred to Ukraine.

"Nations have also delivered nine Mi-17 helicopters, and 73 percent of the Switchblade unmanned aerial vehicles. More equipment is arriving every day, and this covers everything from armored personnel carriers and rations to medical supplies and anti-artillery radars and much more, " the department said.

The U.S. military said that "the Russians have a large force with a lot of capabilities, but the Ukrainian military is more than holding its own."

The ministry also named the number of destroyed Russian equipment: almost 1,000 tanks, more than 350 artillery pieces, 30 fighters, fighter-bombers, airplanes and more than 50 helicopters.

"Russian tactics and doctrine are helping the Ukrainians, too. [The Russians] are trying to overcome some of the challenges that they've had - command and control, logistics sustainment, maneuver. But, by and large, what we're seeing them do, it's a more localized effort. They're using smaller units to go after smaller objectives in more of a piecemeal approach," the department said.

It is also noted that the Russians have not changed tactics in 92 days of fighting. "They're still doing it in a fairly doctrinal way – using artillery fire in advance and then, and then moving units only after they feel like they softened up the target enough," the message reads.

