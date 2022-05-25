Facts

20:54 25.05.2022

Zelensky instructs Shmyhal to work out issue of introducing visa regime with Russia

Zelensky instructs Shmyhal to work out issue of introducing visa regime with Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky instructed Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to work out the issue of introducing a visa regime between Ukraine and Russia.

The adoption of the relevant decision by Zelensky is stated in the response of the head of state to a petition that has collected over 25,000 signatures of citizens of Ukraine on the introduction of a visa regime with Russia.

"Against the background of full-scale Russian aggression, the issue raised [on the introduction of a visa regime with Russia] is important and urgent, therefore, I support the need to strengthen the control regime for the entry of Russian citizens into Ukraine. Taking into account the above, a relevant letter was sent to Prime Minister of Ukraine Shmyhal with a request to work out this issue," according to the response published on the presidential website on Wednesday.

Zelensky also thanked everyone who supported this petition for their active citizenship.

