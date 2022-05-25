Zelensky instructs Shmyhal to work out issue of introducing visa regime with Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky instructed Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to work out the issue of introducing a visa regime between Ukraine and Russia.

The adoption of the relevant decision by Zelensky is stated in the response of the head of state to a petition that has collected over 25,000 signatures of citizens of Ukraine on the introduction of a visa regime with Russia.

"Against the background of full-scale Russian aggression, the issue raised [on the introduction of a visa regime with Russia] is important and urgent, therefore, I support the need to strengthen the control regime for the entry of Russian citizens into Ukraine. Taking into account the above, a relevant letter was sent to Prime Minister of Ukraine Shmyhal with a request to work out this issue," according to the response published on the presidential website on Wednesday.

Zelensky also thanked everyone who supported this petition for their active citizenship.