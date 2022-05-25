Facts

18:25 25.05.2022

Ministers of some countries ready to facilitate rapid integration of documents in Diia into their national systems – Fedorov

2 min read
Ministers of digital transformation of a number of countries are ready to facilitate the rapid integration of digital documents in the Diia application into their national systems, said Deputy Prime Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

"After the completion of the official part of the Diia Summit, I personally met with the digital leaders of Latvia, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Moldova, Slovenia, Finland and Canada. Now our team is actively working to make the application Diia international. Then Ukrainians with digital documents will be able to travel between countries and use them in all life situations abroad. The ministers of digital transformation are now ready to help us in the implementation of such a project," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Fedorov also noted that Moldova is already making the necessary legislative changes to recognize the Diia, and with Poland, Ukraine is implementing technical integration to display Ukrainian documents in their annex.

"We hope that we will be able to establish cooperation with other countries also soon," he said.

According to him, it was also possible to coordinate clear joint digital projects with each minister. Among them are participation in open competitions of the Digital Europe program, implementation of the e-delivery service for citizens, mutual recognition of electronic signatures, distance learning, cyber defense and countering propaganda.

Tags: #diia #fedorov
