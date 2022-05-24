Facts

15:56 24.05.2022

Number of children injured amid Russia's war against Ukraine increased to over 667: Some 234 killed, 433 wounded – PGO

More than 667 children suffered in Ukraine as a result of Russia's full-scale armed aggression: as of the morning of May 24, 2022, the official number of child victims increased to 234, and the number of injured also increased to 433, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said.

These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories, the PGO said.

Children suffered the most in Donetsk region, namely 146 children, while 116 in Kyiv; some 103 in Kharkiv; some 68 in Chernihiv; some 50 in Luhansk; some 49 in Kherson; some 45 in Mykolaiv; some 28 in Zaporizhia; some 17 in Sumy; some 16 in Kyiv and 15 in Zhytomyr.

On May 22, a 12-year-old girl died in a medical institution in the city of Dnipro, who was severely injured on May 7 as a result of shelling by the invaders.

On May 20, due to artillery shelling by the Russian troops of the village of Chkalovske, Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region, a 16-year-old boy was severely injured, from which he died.

It became known that on April 8, as a result of enemy shelling of the city of Lysychansk, Severodonetsk district of Luhansk region, two boys aged 11 and 13 were wounded.

Due to the bombing and shelling of Ukrainian cities and villages by the Russian armed forces, some 1,848 educational institutions were damaged. At the same time, 173 of them were completely destroyed.

Tags: #pgo #children
