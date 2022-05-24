Facts

09:29 24.05.2022

Zelensky: War ends with suffering, loss of people

1 min read
Zelensky: War ends with suffering, loss of people

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that any war ends with suffering and loss of people.

"The war ends with suffering, loss of people, loss of everyone, parents who outlived their children. It ends in tears. But we have no choice, we did not start this war. That's why we are fighting for freedom," he said, answering questions at the Ukrainian House in Davos on Monday.

"This is not a war to the last Ukrainian. There will be a victory, because this is our land. There will be a victory, because there is no other way out," he said.

Tags: #war #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:55 24.05.2022
Zelensky: Occupiers carry out massacre in Donbas

Zelensky: Occupiers carry out massacre in Donbas

09:41 24.05.2022
Zelensky: Meeting with Putin possible if issue of ending the war is considered there

Zelensky: Meeting with Putin possible if issue of ending the war is considered there

09:30 24.05.2022
Russian army loses over 1,300 tanks, 205 aircraft during invasion of Ukraine - General Staff

Russian army loses over 1,300 tanks, 205 aircraft during invasion of Ukraine - General Staff

19:55 23.05.2022
Invaders unsuccessfully try to advance in Ukraine’s east – AFU General Staff

Invaders unsuccessfully try to advance in Ukraine’s east – AFU General Staff

17:02 23.05.2022
Russia conducting intensive fire influence with tactical missile systems, aircraft along entire contact line – Defense Ministry

Russia conducting intensive fire influence with tactical missile systems, aircraft along entire contact line – Defense Ministry

15:18 23.05.2022
Zelensky to political leaders: when you wake up, think about what you have done for Ukraine

Zelensky to political leaders: when you wake up, think about what you have done for Ukraine

15:12 23.05.2022
Zelensky: Today we pick through the rubble at Desna: 87 victims

Zelensky: Today we pick through the rubble at Desna: 87 victims

14:44 23.05.2022
Zelensky: We hope that by conference in Lugano in July, countries, companies to form their proposals for restoration of Ukraine

Zelensky: We hope that by conference in Lugano in July, countries, companies to form their proposals for restoration of Ukraine

14:12 23.05.2022
Zelensky: Russia must stop selling stolen Ukrainian grain

Zelensky: Russia must stop selling stolen Ukrainian grain

09:54 23.05.2022
At Davos Forum Zelensky to speak to Stanford students, teachers, communicate with political community of Indonesia

At Davos Forum Zelensky to speak to Stanford students, teachers, communicate with political community of Indonesia

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

SBU: Medvedchuk speaks about role of Poroshenko in cases of withdrawal of oil pipeline from state ownership, coal purchase from LPR/DPR

Russian army loses over 1,300 tanks, 205 aircraft during invasion of Ukraine - General Staff

Two dozen countries announce new military assistance to Ukraine – Pentagon chief

Invaders unsuccessfully try to advance in Ukraine’s east – AFU General Staff

Court permits arrest of Yanukovych for signing 'Kharkiv Pact'

LATEST

Prosecutor General of Ukraine announces 13,000 cases related to Russian war crimes

SBU: Medvedchuk speaks about role of Poroshenko in cases of withdrawal of oil pipeline from state ownership, coal purchase from LPR/DPR

Two dozen countries announce new military assistance to Ukraine – Pentagon chief

Ukraine suspends intl adoption – Ombudswoman

USA hands over $185 mln, 21 armored vehicles to Ukrainian border guards and police

Vodafone Ukraine expands provision of free minutes, gigabytes in roaming to 32 countries

Court permits arrest of Yanukovych for signing 'Kharkiv Pact'

Denisova on crimes of Russian occupiers on sexual grounds: Oleksandrivka in Kherson region becoming second Bucha

Some 24 settlements already been liberated in Kharkiv region – Zaluzhny

Denisova: Russia forcibly deports 1.4 mln Ukrainian citizens to its territory

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD