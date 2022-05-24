Zelensky: War ends with suffering, loss of people

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that any war ends with suffering and loss of people.

"The war ends with suffering, loss of people, loss of everyone, parents who outlived their children. It ends in tears. But we have no choice, we did not start this war. That's why we are fighting for freedom," he said, answering questions at the Ukrainian House in Davos on Monday.

"This is not a war to the last Ukrainian. There will be a victory, because this is our land. There will be a victory, because there is no other way out," he said.