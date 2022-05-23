Kyivstar ready to provide modular towns for IDPs with home Internet

The Kyivstar mobile network operator supports the program of the President of Ukraine on providing temporary housing for internally displaced persons (IDPs) and is ready to provide these settlements with the Internet free of charge, the company's press service reported on Monday.

Kyivstar said that the first such project was a modular town for 120 houses in Lviv (Sykhivsky district), where this service is already connected.

The operator is ready to cooperate with regional administrations and provide Wi-Fi access to any mobile settlement. To apply for the connection of a social infrastructure facility, one needs to send a request to wifi@kyivstar.net, indicating connection details and contacts for feedback. Within a few days, information on the possibility of connection will be provided and the time of the request will be specified.

"We, as a business and as caring Ukrainians, are doing everything possible to bring our victory closer and make this difficult period of life easier for compatriots who are forced to leave their homes. We are confident that the ability to access the Internet will help improve life, education, work and improve the waiting time for returning home," Head of Kyivstar's fixed communications department Serhiy Sukhoruk said.

As reported, Kyivstar connects Wi-Fi in bomb shelters and shelters throughout the country. Currently, there are already more than 1,150 of them.