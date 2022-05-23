Facts

12:59 23.05.2022

Conference on restoration of Ukraine to be held in summer in Lugano – President of Switzerland

1 min read
Conference on restoration of Ukraine to be held in summer in Lugano – President of Switzerland

An international conference on the restoration of Ukraine after the war will take place in Lugano this summer, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said on Monday at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos.

According to him, when the war is over and the guns fall silent, all efforts must be directed towards recovery. He said that may recovery, the elimination of the economic consequences of Ukraine, be through a broad political and diplomatic process. The conference in Lugano is an opportunity to discuss this difficult path to recovery with all key stakeholders, he added.

According to Cassis, the conference will be the starting point in the process of restoring Ukraine.

According to the President of Switzerland, 40 countries and 17 international organizations were invited to take part in the high-level conference.

Tags: #restoration #conference
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:39 20.05.2022
Ukrainian volunteers face problem of bringing humanitarian aid into country – experts

Ukrainian volunteers face problem of bringing humanitarian aid into country – experts

17:19 19.05.2022
Land cultivation by owner instead of leasing can lead Ukraine out of current dead-end model of land relations - expert

Land cultivation by owner instead of leasing can lead Ukraine out of current dead-end model of land relations - expert

16:43 02.04.2022
Arestovych urges Ukrainians to return to work where possible

Arestovych urges Ukrainians to return to work where possible

13:55 31.03.2022
EU begins talks on Ukraine's accession to program allowing for ecosystem restoration after war

EU begins talks on Ukraine's accession to program allowing for ecosystem restoration after war

09:05 20.03.2022
Putin will not be able to take over Ukraine, no matter how many troops he sends – Russian prisoner of war

Putin will not be able to take over Ukraine, no matter how many troops he sends – Russian prisoner of war

12:51 18.03.2022
Ukraine counts on humanitarian aid to restore, maintain work of public utilities – Naftogaz head

Ukraine counts on humanitarian aid to restore, maintain work of public utilities – Naftogaz head

19:51 17.03.2022
Yermak calls on world's leading investment companies to take part in restoration of Ukraine after war

Yermak calls on world's leading investment companies to take part in restoration of Ukraine after war

15:24 17.03.2022
European Council President Michel: important to support Ukraine financially, necessary to hold donor conference for its restoration

European Council President Michel: important to support Ukraine financially, necessary to hold donor conference for its restoration

21:19 11.03.2022
Info about future hostilities in Ukraine brought to attention of soldiers by Russian command back in Jan 2022 – captured Russian pilot

Info about future hostilities in Ukraine brought to attention of soldiers by Russian command back in Jan 2022 – captured Russian pilot

11:23 11.03.2022
EU promises to help rebuild Ukraine after war ends

EU promises to help rebuild Ukraine after war ends

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Bakanov on Medvedchuk's testimony: Vertical of power in 2014-2015 works against Ukraine

Zelensky to political leaders: when you wake up, think about what you have done for Ukraine

Zelensky: Today we pick through the rubble at Desna: 87 victims

Russian serviceman Shishimarin gets life in prison in Ukraine

Zelensky calls for oil embargo, blocking Russian banks, IT sector

LATEST

Johnson writes letter to Ukrainian children: I hope with all my heart that soon you will be free to return to your homes

Bakanov on Medvedchuk's testimony: Vertical of power in 2014-2015 works against Ukraine

Zelensky to political leaders: when you wake up, think about what you have done for Ukraine

Zelensky: Today we pick through the rubble at Desna: 87 victims

From now on, war crimes is Russia’s second name - Yermak

Russian serviceman Shishimarin gets life in prison in Ukraine

Zelensky calls for oil embargo, blocking Russian banks, IT sector

Kyivstar ready to provide modular towns for IDPs with home Internet

As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, at least 4,600 civilians die, of which 232 children - Prosecutor General

As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, at least 4,600 civilians die, of which 232 children

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD