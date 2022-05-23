Conference on restoration of Ukraine to be held in summer in Lugano – President of Switzerland

An international conference on the restoration of Ukraine after the war will take place in Lugano this summer, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said on Monday at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos.

According to him, when the war is over and the guns fall silent, all efforts must be directed towards recovery. He said that may recovery, the elimination of the economic consequences of Ukraine, be through a broad political and diplomatic process. The conference in Lugano is an opportunity to discuss this difficult path to recovery with all key stakeholders, he added.

According to Cassis, the conference will be the starting point in the process of restoring Ukraine.

According to the President of Switzerland, 40 countries and 17 international organizations were invited to take part in the high-level conference.