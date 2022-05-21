Russian military responsible for sexual violence in Ukraine must be held accountable – Borrell

EU High Representative Josep Borrell is confident that the Russian military responsible for sexual violence in Ukraine must be held accountable.

"Unspeakable crimes are being reported from liberated regions in Ukraine. Sexual violence as weapon of war against women & children among atrocities committed by Russian troops. Perpetrators must be held accountable," Borrell said on Twitter late on Friday.

Borrell said that EU works globally to eliminate conflict-related sexual violence.