Facts

12:15 21.05.2022

Zelensky: This war is not against Russia. We are at war with Russia for Ukraine

1 min read
Zelensky: This war is not against Russia. We are at war with Russia for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the current war is "this war is not against Russia."

"This war is with Russia to defend Ukraine," he said in an interview with ICTV broadcast on Saturday as a telethon.

"This shows that the truth is behind us, we are fighting to defend our own. The war for independence cannot be lost," he said.

According to him, the Russian army does not value the lives of its soldiers. "They abandoned their military… they were dying, but they didn't care. Recently I was told that they are only now thinking about taking the corpses. Imagine this… When the war started… they used to pretend that there were no corpses. The UN and the Red Cross said – take these bags away. Mountains of corpses of their military," Zelensky said.

The Russian Federation, he believes, has created a cult of victory over Nazism, not understanding its value. "Russia has created a cult without understanding the value of this victory, at the same time fighting with us and not understanding that the value of victory over Nazism is a united world," he said.

Tags: #war #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:59 21.05.2022
SBU analysis shows that missile attack on Kramatorsk railway station was from occupied part of Donbas – spokesman

SBU analysis shows that missile attack on Kramatorsk railway station was from occupied part of Donbas – spokesman

15:24 21.05.2022
Zelensky: We are working to ensure that Russia compensates for everything it destroyed in Ukraine

Zelensky: We are working to ensure that Russia compensates for everything it destroyed in Ukraine

11:13 21.05.2022
End of war will be 'diplomatic' – Zelensky

End of war will be 'diplomatic' – Zelensky

12:39 20.05.2022
Ukrainian volunteers face problem of bringing humanitarian aid into country – experts

Ukrainian volunteers face problem of bringing humanitarian aid into country – experts

10:44 20.05.2022
Ukrainian military repel 14 enemy attacks in 24 hours, destroy 28 pieces of equipment, shoot down one drone - JFO HQ

Ukrainian military repel 14 enemy attacks in 24 hours, destroy 28 pieces of equipment, shoot down one drone - JFO HQ

10:28 20.05.2022
Current war should be the last for Russia – Yermak

Current war should be the last for Russia – Yermak

10:08 20.05.2022
Ukraine to build another MRIYA aircraft – Zelensky

Ukraine to build another MRIYA aircraft – Zelensky

09:32 20.05.2022
Ukraine needs quick financial support to survive in war – Zelensky

Ukraine needs quick financial support to survive in war – Zelensky

09:04 20.05.2022
Zelensky welcomes decision of US Senate to provide assistance to Ukraine of almost $40 bln

Zelensky welcomes decision of US Senate to provide assistance to Ukraine of almost $40 bln

20:15 19.05.2022
Russian army concentrates its efforts in Donetsk direction, advance of invaders suspended in other sectors of front - General Staff

Russian army concentrates its efforts in Donetsk direction, advance of invaders suspended in other sectors of front - General Staff

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

SBU analysis shows that missile attack on Kramatorsk railway station was from occupied part of Donbas – spokesman

PM of Portugal arrives in Ukraine, visits Irpin

Biden signs $40 bln bill for Ukraine – White House

Some 232 children killed, more than 430 injured due to Russian aggression in Ukraine – PGO

Zelensky to consider returning to line on Feb 23, 2022 as victory

LATEST

Olena Zelenska: I am waiting for family to unite like all families in Ukraine

Russian military responsible for sexual violence in Ukraine must be held accountable – Borrell

PM of Portugal arrives in Ukraine, visits Irpin

Rescuers in Enerhodar deserve support from all of us – Zelensky

Ukraine applied to join NATO in 2008, application not withdrawn, final decision on country's entry should now be made by NATO members – Stefanishyna

Biden signs $40 bln bill for Ukraine – White House

Some 232 children killed, more than 430 injured due to Russian aggression in Ukraine – PGO

Invaders launch missile attack on military infrastructure facility in Rivne region

Ukraine Contact Group to hold second meeting on May 23 – Pentagon

Zelensky to consider returning to line on Feb 23, 2022 as victory

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD