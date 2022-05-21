Zelensky: This war is not against Russia. We are at war with Russia for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the current war is "this war is not against Russia."

"This war is with Russia to defend Ukraine," he said in an interview with ICTV broadcast on Saturday as a telethon.

"This shows that the truth is behind us, we are fighting to defend our own. The war for independence cannot be lost," he said.

According to him, the Russian army does not value the lives of its soldiers. "They abandoned their military… they were dying, but they didn't care. Recently I was told that they are only now thinking about taking the corpses. Imagine this… When the war started… they used to pretend that there were no corpses. The UN and the Red Cross said – take these bags away. Mountains of corpses of their military," Zelensky said.

The Russian Federation, he believes, has created a cult of victory over Nazism, not understanding its value. "Russia has created a cult without understanding the value of this victory, at the same time fighting with us and not understanding that the value of victory over Nazism is a united world," he said.