Ukraine to give no consent to alternatives for EU membership – Yermak

Ukraine will not agree to alternatives to joining the EU, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said, speaking on Friday at the Atlantic Council think tank.

"We will not agree to the alternatives of joining the EU, which have begun to sound again recently," he said.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said he was proposing to create a new political union, in which it would be possible to accept countries outside the EU, for example, Ukraine. proposing "to create what I would call a European political community."

Yermak also said Ukraine is able to strengthen the defense capability of the Black Sea and Baltic flanks of NATO. "In general, the deep inclusion of Ukraine in multilateral formats that improve its integration with the international community is an important security factor," he said.