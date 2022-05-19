Facts

14:19 19.05.2022

Ukraine, Egypt to coordinate efforts for Russia to unblock food exports from Ukraine - Kuleba



Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry agreed to coordinate efforts for Russia to unblock food exports from Ukraine.

"Spoke with my Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry. Grateful to Egypt for turning away a Russian ship loaded with grain stolen in Ukraine. We agreed to coordinate efforts to make Russia unblock Ukraine's food exports. Ukraine and Egypt keep working together to ensure food security," Kuleba said on Twitter on Thursday.

