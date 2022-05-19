European Parliament votes for abolition of EU import duties for Ukraine

The European Parliament supported the abolition of EU import duties on all Ukrainian exports for one year in order to support the country's economy.

The corresponding vote took place on Thursday in the framework of the plenary session of the European Parliament. Some 515 MPs voted in favor, 32 voted against and 11 abstained.

The European Parliament noted that the vote was a response to the consequences of Russia's war against Ukraine, which limits the country's ability to trade.

The proposed measures will completely abolish import duties on industrial products, import duties on fruit and vegetables, as well as anti-dumping duties and protective measures against steel imports for a period of one year.

The next step should be the publication of the decision in the EU Official Journal, after which they will enter into force the next day.