Come Back Alive Foundation announces collection of $100 mln in support of AFU

Since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion on February 24, as of May 16, the Come Back Alive Foundation has collected UAH 3.499 billion in support of the Ukrainian army, that is, an amount equivalent to $100 million, not counting receipts in cryptocurrencies, according to the foundation's Facebook page.

"Thanks to your donations, we, in particular, are modernizing air defense so that Ukrainians say: 'This is not an arrival, it is ours who shot down an enemy missile!" We are buying quadcopters so that the artillery will shout to aerial reconnaissance: "The orcs only have a minus tank again!' For our people to return home alive. And so that every Russian bastard knows that the people of Ukraine will do everything to knock him and his kind out of our land," the foundation said.

The foundation's team expresses its gratitude to everyone who is not indifferent, who joined the help of the Ukrainian army and encourages them to continue supporting the Ukrainian defenders.