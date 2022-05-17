Facts

18:35 17.05.2022

Fund to help women in Russian captivity, children who lost their parents during war to be created in Ukraine – Vereschuk

Fund to help women in Russian captivity, children who lost their parents during war to be created in Ukraine – Vereschuk

A fund to help women who were in Russian captivity and children who lost their parents during the war will be created in Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk has said.

"Today, during the meeting of Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk, with Chairman of the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland, Mr. Michał Dworczyk, the creation of Klymentiy Sheptytsky Foundation in Ukraine was announced," the office's press service said.

It is noted that the purpose of the foundation is to help women who were in Russian captivity and children who lost their parents in the war with Russia, and the task is to support the orphans of the Ukrainian military and provide assistance to female soldiers who were returned from Russian captivity.

According to Vereschuk, within two and a half months, Ukraine managed to free 51 women from Russian captivity.

"Another direction of the foundation's work is children who, unfortunately, lost their parents in this terrible and cruel war. This, first of all, will be a monthly cash allowance until the age of majority, as well as rehabilitation, rest and more," the official said.

