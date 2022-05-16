Facts

20:46 16.05.2022

Invaders continue offensive in eastern Ukraine, try to hold positions near Kharkiv – AFU General Staff

On Monday, the Russian invaders continued their offensive in the Eastern Operational Zone, concentrating their main efforts in Donetsk direction, according to operational information as of 18.00 May 16 on the page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In Slobozhansky direction, it is trying to restrain the offensive of the Defense Forces north of the city of Kharkiv and prevent them from reaching the state border of Ukraine. It is preparing for offensive operations by forces of units concentrated in Izium region. In Kharkiv direction, the main efforts of the enemy are concentrated on holding their positions and preventing advance of our troops. The enemy tried to conduct military operations in the direction of the settlement of Ternov, but had no success," the AFU said.

The defense forces managed to inflict a fire defeat on the field composition of the enemy's ammunition in the city of Izium, Kharkiv region and the village of Davydiv Brid, Kherson region.

In Lyman direction, the enemy conducted offensive operations in the area of ​​the village of Shandryholove, and in the direction of the city of Lyman, according to the results of the hostilities, he does not succeed, he is trying to strengthen the grouping of his troops.

In Severodonetsk direction, the invaders fought in the area of ​​the village of Borivske, suffered losses. In Avdiyivka direction, the enemy acted in the direction of Sukha Balka, and also fired at the positions of the Defense Forces with cluster munitions. In Bakhmut direction, the enemy is fighting in the areas of the village of Toshkivka, Luhansk region. In the area of ​​the city of Hirske, the invaders suffered losses and retreated. On Kurakhivsk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully advanced in the area of ​​Maryinka and Novomykhailivka.

In Mariupol, Donetsk region, the enemy concentrated his main efforts on blocking and defeating Ukrainian units in the area of Azovstal plant, and continues massive artillery and air strikes.

In Novopavlivsk and Zaporozhia directions, the enemy did not conduct active hostilities, but fired at civilian infrastructure in the areas of the villages of Vremivka, Novosilka, Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriyivka, and launched an air strike on the village of Malynivka.

13:08 26.04.2022
Russian invaders seize premises of Kherson City Council , remove Ukrainian flag, but we will never accept any tricolors and Soviet flags - Regional Military Administration head

12:47 26.04.2022
Russian invaders threaten to shoot children if women refuse to inform about positions of Ukrainian military - head of Luhansk regional military administration

21:32 15.04.2022
Enemy trying to attack in separate directions, air strikes on Mariupol continue – AFU General Staff

14:16 14.04.2022
Fifty-four invaders killed, eight units of equipment destroyed near Mykolaiv, Kherson

13:32 01.04.2022
In Melitopol, invaders take three directors of local schools in unknown direction

10:07 01.04.2022
Russian invaders leave Chornobyl NPP with captive National Guard members

10:02 01.04.2022
Invaders take away humanitarian aid sent to residents of Melitopol

11:09 26.03.2022
Russian invaders seize hospital in Slavutych - head of Kyiv regional military administration

14:22 25.03.2022
Russian invaders continue shelling Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, cities of Donbas, try to break through defenses of Izium - Defense Ministry

16:22 17.03.2022
Inability to counterattack Ukrainian army makes fighting by Russian forces in Kyiv region chaotic – Kyiv region police chief

