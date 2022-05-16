Invaders continue offensive in eastern Ukraine, try to hold positions near Kharkiv – AFU General Staff

On Monday, the Russian invaders continued their offensive in the Eastern Operational Zone, concentrating their main efforts in Donetsk direction, according to operational information as of 18.00 May 16 on the page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In Slobozhansky direction, it is trying to restrain the offensive of the Defense Forces north of the city of Kharkiv and prevent them from reaching the state border of Ukraine. It is preparing for offensive operations by forces of units concentrated in Izium region. In Kharkiv direction, the main efforts of the enemy are concentrated on holding their positions and preventing advance of our troops. The enemy tried to conduct military operations in the direction of the settlement of Ternov, but had no success," the AFU said.

The defense forces managed to inflict a fire defeat on the field composition of the enemy's ammunition in the city of Izium, Kharkiv region and the village of Davydiv Brid, Kherson region.

In Lyman direction, the enemy conducted offensive operations in the area of ​​the village of Shandryholove, and in the direction of the city of Lyman, according to the results of the hostilities, he does not succeed, he is trying to strengthen the grouping of his troops.

In Severodonetsk direction, the invaders fought in the area of ​​the village of Borivske, suffered losses. In Avdiyivka direction, the enemy acted in the direction of Sukha Balka, and also fired at the positions of the Defense Forces with cluster munitions. In Bakhmut direction, the enemy is fighting in the areas of the village of Toshkivka, Luhansk region. In the area of ​​the city of Hirske, the invaders suffered losses and retreated. On Kurakhivsk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully advanced in the area of ​​Maryinka and Novomykhailivka.

In Mariupol, Donetsk region, the enemy concentrated his main efforts on blocking and defeating Ukrainian units in the area of Azovstal plant, and continues massive artillery and air strikes.

In Novopavlivsk and Zaporozhia directions, the enemy did not conduct active hostilities, but fired at civilian infrastructure in the areas of the villages of Vremivka, Novosilka, Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriyivka, and launched an air strike on the village of Malynivka.