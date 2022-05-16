Six-year-old girl severely wounded as result of missile strike by invaders in Odesa region on Monday – PGO

As a result of another missile strike by the invaders in Odesa region on Monday, a six-year-old girl was severely wounded, three adults were also wounded, buildings of recreation centers and more than 15 private houses were destroyed, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) said.

"On the morning of May 16, 2022, the Russia armed forces, disregarding the norms of international humanitarian law, delivered another blow to tourist infrastructure facilities in the Belgorod-Dniester region. As a result of a missile attack, four civilians received multiple injuries, including a six-year-old girl was hospitalized with severe injuries, no dead," the PGO said in its Telegram channel on Monday.

According to preliminary data, the buildings of two recreation centers were destroyed and damaged, more than 15 private houses were significantly destroyed.

"There are no military installations in these territories," the PGO said.

Under the procedural leadership of the prosecutors of Belgorod-Dniester District Prosecutor's Office, a pretrial investigation was launched into violations of the laws and customs of war (part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).