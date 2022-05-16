Kuleba: Decision on EU sixth sanctions package not yet made, only one country continues to block oil embargo

A decision on the EU sixth sanctions package against Russia has not yet been taken, only one country continues to block the imposition of an oil embargo, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"At the moment I entered the hall, the decision on the sixth package of sanctions was not taken. It is not clear whether the oil embargo, which is part of the sixth package, will be adopted today. EU foreign ministers will continue their discussions. What I heard is clear overwhelming support for the sixth package, the oil embargo. In fact, it will not be an exaggeration to say that there is only one country that continues to block the imposition of the oil embargo, and the EU will have to figure out how to solve the concerns of this country and how to implement it," Kuleba told the media after attending a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels on Monday.