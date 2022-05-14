Facts

17:24 14.05.2022

Some 3,500 buildings destroyed by war in Chernihiv region, mostly housing

About 3,500 buildings were destroyed or damaged as a result of hostilities in Chernihiv region, 80% of them are housing, head of Chernihiv regional state administration Viacheslav Chaus said in his Telegram.

"Those who have been left without a home should first of all contact the National Police to open criminal proceedings and obtain a certificate on the property destruction precisely as a result of hostilities. With this document, it is necessary to apply to the newly created commissions in village, town, city councils, for fixing lost, destroyed or damaged property," the statement said.

At the same time, head of the capital construction department of the regional administration Yaroslav Slesarenko specified that only the person who owns this property and confirms this right with documents could be an applicant.

