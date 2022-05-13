Ukraine entering difficult phase of war, foreign weapons to provide advantage only after some time – Reznikov

Ukraine is entering a new long-term phase of the war after Russia suffered a strategic defeat by May 9 and reduced the scale of its goals to the operational-tactical level, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said.

"There is a strategic turning point in favor of Ukraine. This process will continue for some time. In the long term, these trends make the defeat of Russia inevitable. At the same time, I want to note the following. We are facing extremely difficult weeks. No one can say for sure how many there will be. During this period, we will hold the defense mainly with our own forces against the aggressor, enraged with fury," Reznikov said on Facebook on Friday.

According to him, more than 1,500 Ukrainian soldiers are already studying or in the coming days will begin to master the equipment of Ukrainian partners, in order to return later as instructors, some of them will immediately go into battle.

"While heavy foreign weapons balance the forces and ensure a turning point in favor of Ukraine, time will pass. Now the presence [of foreign weapons at the front in Ukraine] is pinpoint, this must be understood," the minister said.

According to Reznikov, the Ukrainian leadership, diplomats and many other people are working around the clock to speed up and increase the flow of aid. "There are significant successes, but there are also difficulties," the head of the defense department said.

At the same time, he said "time goes indescribably long" and everyone remembers that Ukrainian soldiers on the front line along Siversky Donets, on Azovstal, being captured by the invaders, are dying for Ukraine, and that the citizens of Ukraine in the territories temporarily occupied by the enemy are in danger. "Therefore, we are doing everything possible and impossible to bring the liberation of our land closer," the minister said.

According to him, the growth of the sanction pressure of sanctions on Russia and the increase in foreign aid to Ukraine over the next few months should create conditions under which the Kremlin will finally lose the chance to achieve any success.

"Then a new window of opportunity for Ukraine should appear. In this extremely difficult period, we need unity, solidarity, will and patience. Ukraine will win!" Reznikov said.