As result of shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region, one person killed, one injured, infrastructure facility destroyed

As a result of enemy shelling of Zelenodolsk community of Dnipropetrovsk region, one person was killed, one was injured, and an infrastructure facility was destroyed, head of the regional military administration Valentyn Riznychenko said.

"The next morning, the occupiers again fired at Zelenodolsk community - from Uragans. They hit Velyka Kostromka and Zelenodolsk... They attacked just when people left for work. One dead, one wounded... An energy infrastructure facility was destroyed," Riznychenko wrote in his telegram channel on Thursday.