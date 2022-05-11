Some 788 cruise, ballistic missiles launched from Russia, Belarus against Ukraine since Feb 24 – AFU General Staff

Since the start of full-scale hostilities, the Russian armed forces have carried out 487 missile strikes against Ukraine, during which 788 cruise and ballistic missiles have been fired from the territory of Russia and Belarus, Deputy Head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Hromov has said.

As he noted, some 213 Iskander operational-tactical missiles, some 61 Tochka-U operational-tactical missiles, some 235 sea-based and air-based cruise missiles and 4,917 air sorties were carried out.

"Immediately during May, the Russian armed forces carried out 49 missile strikes from the territory of Russia, fired 74 cruise and ballistic missiles, Iskanders – four units, Tochka-U – eight units, sea and air-based cruise missiles – two units, 459 air raids were carried out," Hromov said.