Facts

19:48 11.05.2022

War to end when Russia gives us back right to live – Zelensky at meeting with French students

War to end when Russia gives us back right to live – Zelensky at meeting with French students

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking to students of French universities, said the war will end when Russia returns the right to life to Ukraine.

"The war will end for the Ukrainian people only when we return our own. Frankly speaking, we do not need anything superfluous, we only need to have our own. We want to return peace to our state, to our land. We want to return our land, because with this our history is connected. We want to return our people. We want to return peace and freedom to our state. And most importantly – the right. The right to choose: where to live, in what city, for what money to work, to have children, how many children to have. A person received this right from God and parents, and a person must manage this life," Zelensky said.

The head of state said Russia has changed this approach.

"In our state, it was slowly occupying itself with the occupation of all our rights – the right to land, the right to choose, the right to live. Thus, when Russia returns our choice, returns us the right to live – the most important right that, in my opinion, humanity has... until it is going to do it. We need to fight for this right. And this sounds like an alogism: we are fighting for our right to life, losing our lives. But this is for the sake of the future, for the sake of our children. And therefore, when we return everything, what belongs to us, we will end this war," he said.

According to the president, it is important to put Russia at the negotiating table, "so that it understands the irreversibility of punishment and the great fallacy of its actions, which will lead to a catastrophic future for Russian culture, consciousness and the entire state."

"But it was their decision, the decision of their leader and political community," Zelensky said.

