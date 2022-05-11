Facts

19:17 11.05.2022

US 155-caliber howitzers already being used at front – Dpty Defense Minister

1 min read
US 155-caliber howitzers already being used at front – Dpty Defense Minister

The U.S. 155-caliber howitzers are already being used at the front, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar has said.

"Besides Javelin and Stinger, American 155-caliber howitzers are already being used at the front. The process of receiving Western armored vehicles and other weapons continues. Three months ago, this was still considered impossible. These are the results of the joint work of the President of Ukraine, his office, the Defense Ministry, and our diplomats and everyone who supports our efforts. We are working to increase and accelerate the pace of receiving assistance, because the lives of our soldiers depend on it," Maliar said at a briefing at the Ukraine media center in Kyiv on Wednesday.

At the same time, the deputy minister said "an extremely difficult and lengthy stage of struggle awaits us ahead until the complete liberation of our territories within internationally recognized borders."

"After all, Russia still has a lot of resources, equipment, and it is able to mobilize people into the army, which can be done in the coming weeks," Maliar said.

Tags: #howitzers
