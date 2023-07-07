Facts

Slovakia to supply Ukraine with 16 howitzers, establish their joint production with Ukraine – Čaputová

Slovakia will supply Ukraine with 16 Zuzanna-2 howitzers and will establish production of howitzers together with Ukraine, Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová said at a press conference in Bratislava on Friday after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We are one of the countries that helped Ukraine militarily. We have provided air defense equipment, we have provided combat aircraft. And cooperation in this area is gradually moving into cooperation in other areas. We managed to sign a contract.for the supply of 16 Zuzann to Ukraine and this will happen very soon. We will jointly develop a new type of howitzers, joint production of ammunition will begin and our enterprises will clear the territory of Ukraine from mines," Čaputová said.

According to her, "we need support and intensive cooperation in the field of infrastructure and have also discussed this with the Ministers of Defense, with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Secretary of State of the Ministry of Transport."

"These issues are very important, infrastructure development will be useful for both Ukraine and Slovakia," she said.

According to Čaputová, "we see Ukraine as a promising member of the European Union." "I recently hosted the summit of the eastern wing of the Alliance in Bratislava and we agreed that the prospect of Ukraine is the North Atlantic Alliance. We also agreed on the need to maintain and strengthen political and practical relations with Ukraine," the Slovak President said.

