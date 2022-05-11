Facts

17:42 11.05.2022

Operation to release units from Azovstal to require efforts of significant number of troops, may lead to significant losses - General Staff

2 min read
Operation to release units from Azovstal to require efforts of significant number of troops, may lead to significant losses - General Staff

The operation to release units from the Azovstal metallurgical enterprise in Mariupol will require the efforts of a significant number of troops and may lead to significant losses, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Hromov said.

"Today, the deblocking operation will require the efforts of a significant number of troops, since the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are located at a distance of 150 to 200 kilometers from Mariupol. The enemy has also created an extensive system of engineering fences and defense lines, which will lead to significant losses on the part of our troops," Hromov said at a briefing at the Ukraine media center in Kyiv on Wednesday.

He also said that communication with the units of the defense forces, which are heroically holding positions, is being maintained.

At the same time, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Anna Maliar said that "if there were at least one opportunity to de-blockade Mariupol by military means, it would be used by the country's leadership."

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine today are doing everything possible to make such an opportunity appear in the visible future, so that it happens as quickly as possible," Maliar said.

Tags: #general_staff #azovstal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:53 11.05.2022
Russian fleet continues to launch missile strikes on Ukraine, block civilian shipping in Black, Azov Seas - General Staff

Russian fleet continues to launch missile strikes on Ukraine, block civilian shipping in Black, Azov Seas - General Staff

17:45 11.05.2022
Seizure of Kyiv, central Ukraine territory, likely to remain in plans of Russia - General Staff

Seizure of Kyiv, central Ukraine territory, likely to remain in plans of Russia - General Staff

16:47 11.05.2022
Vereschuk calls on intl community to join evacuation of severely wounded from Azovstal

Vereschuk calls on intl community to join evacuation of severely wounded from Azovstal

11:09 10.05.2022
Nearly 100 civilians stay at Azovstal - Advisor to Mayor of Mariupol

Nearly 100 civilians stay at Azovstal - Advisor to Mayor of Mariupol

10:06 09.05.2022
Russia ready to swap military only if they are captives - Zelensky on besieged military in Azovstal

Russia ready to swap military only if they are captives - Zelensky on besieged military in Azovstal

11:45 07.05.2022
Fifty women, children, elderly rescued from Azovstal today, evacuation will continue on Saturday – Vereschuk

Fifty women, children, elderly rescued from Azovstal today, evacuation will continue on Saturday – Vereschuk

11:36 07.05.2022
Influential mediators involved to free military personnel from Azovstal – Zelensky

Influential mediators involved to free military personnel from Azovstal – Zelensky

15:19 06.05.2022
Russian troops fire evacuation vehicle on territory of Azovstal

Russian troops fire evacuation vehicle on territory of Azovstal

17:57 05.05.2022
Fighting on territory of Azovstal in Mariupol continues, invaders still remain at plant - Azov regiment's dpty commander

Fighting on territory of Azovstal in Mariupol continues, invaders still remain at plant - Azov regiment's dpty commander

20:20 04.05.2022
Arakhamia: There is communication with Ukrainian units in Mariupol, Russian troops enter territory of Azovstal

Arakhamia: There is communication with Ukrainian units in Mariupol, Russian troops enter territory of Azovstal

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russian fleet continues to launch missile strikes on Ukraine, block civilian shipping in Black, Azov Seas - General Staff

Czech Republic recognizes actions of Russian army in Ukraine as genocide of Ukrainian people – ambassador

Seizure of Kyiv, central Ukraine territory, likely to remain in plans of Russia - General Staff

Ukrainian, Moldovan FMs invited to G7 meeting in Germany – media

Russia spreads fakes about introduction of Polish-Lithuanian contingent into western regions of Ukraine - State Border Guard Service

LATEST

President of Czech Republic allows 103 Czechs to fight in Ukrainian Armed Forces

Aggressor commits 231 crimes against Ukrainian environment – Ministry of Natural Resources

Czech Republic recognizes actions of Russian army in Ukraine as genocide of Ukrainian people – ambassador

Ukrainian, Moldovan FMs invited to G7 meeting in Germany – media

Russia spreads fakes about introduction of Polish-Lithuanian contingent into western regions of Ukraine - State Border Guard Service

Training of Ukrainian soldiers on Panzerhaubitze 2000 started in Germany – Defense Minister

British Ambassador visits Irpin

Occupiers going to sell grain stolen from Ukraine through Syria – Defense Intelligence of Ukraine

Ukrainian army to liberate Kherson – Podoliak

Russian pilots massively trying to hide their involvement in war against Ukraine – Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence Agency

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD