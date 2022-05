Houses damaged as result of shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region - head of regional administration

As a result of shelling of Zelenodolsk community of Dnipropetrovsk region, houses were damaged, head of the regional military administration Valentyn Riznychenko said.

"The next morning shelling of Zelenodolsk community. Several houses were damaged in Zelenodolsk. People were not hurt," he wrote on his telegram channel on Tuesday morning.