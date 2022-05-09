Zelensky shows European Commission President second part of completed questionnaire for Ukraine's candidate status for EU membership

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a working meeting via video link with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, where he showed the second part of the completed questionnaire for Ukraine to obtain the status of a candidate for membership in the European Union.

"Meeting with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen via video link. I showed the second part of the completed questionnaire for Ukraine to obtain the status of a candidate for membership in the European Union," Zelensky said on Telegram channel.

The head of state also thanked von der Leyen for clear signals of support for Ukraine.

As reported, on April 18, Ukraine completed and submitted to the European Commission for consideration the first part of the questionnaire on accession to the European Union.