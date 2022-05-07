Zhovkva, members of United 4 Ukraine discuss supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine, sanctions against Russia

Deputy head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva has held a meeting with a delegation of members of parliament of the European Union and other countries that are members of the informal international network United 4 Ukraine, during which he noted the need for Ukraine to receive heavy weapons from international partners, which can stop the occupying Russian troops.

"I expect that the participants of the meeting will help direct and unite the efforts of the parliaments of the EU member states and other states in supporting Ukraine in this matter," said the Deputy Head of the Office of the President.

According to Zhovkva, the strong sanctions pressure of the world community on Russia, in particular the expected introduction of the sixth package of EU sanctions, should deprive Russia of the resources to continue hostilities in Ukraine. "In this regard, it is also important for Ukraine to maintain the unity of the positions of the European Union," he said.

Zhovkva praised the expert role of the United 4 Ukraine members in shaping public opinion about the current situation in Ukraine in their countries and expressed hope that they will continue to support our country to strengthen European security and promote European values.

Established on March 22, 2022, the United 4 Ukraine network brings together more than 240 members of parliament from Europe, as well as Canada, the United States and other democratic countries involved in coordinating international initiatives for a joint response to the Russian military action against Ukraine.