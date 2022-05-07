Facts

13:02 07.05.2022

Zhovkva, members of United 4 Ukraine discuss supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine, sanctions against Russia

2 min read
Zhovkva, members of United 4 Ukraine discuss supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine, sanctions against Russia

Deputy head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva has held a meeting with a delegation of members of parliament of the European Union and other countries that are members of the informal international network United 4 Ukraine, during which he noted the need for Ukraine to receive heavy weapons from international partners, which can stop the occupying Russian troops.

"I expect that the participants of the meeting will help direct and unite the efforts of the parliaments of the EU member states and other states in supporting Ukraine in this matter," said the Deputy Head of the Office of the President.

According to Zhovkva, the strong sanctions pressure of the world community on Russia, in particular the expected introduction of the sixth package of EU sanctions, should deprive Russia of the resources to continue hostilities in Ukraine. "In this regard, it is also important for Ukraine to maintain the unity of the positions of the European Union," he said.

Zhovkva praised the expert role of the United 4 Ukraine members in shaping public opinion about the current situation in Ukraine in their countries and expressed hope that they will continue to support our country to strengthen European security and promote European values.

Established on March 22, 2022, the United 4 Ukraine network brings together more than 240 members of parliament from Europe, as well as Canada, the United States and other democratic countries involved in coordinating international initiatives for a joint response to the Russian military action against Ukraine.

Tags: #zhovkva #united4ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:12 22.10.2021
Molotov cocktail thrown into house of President's Office dpty head, lawbreaker detained

Molotov cocktail thrown into house of President's Office dpty head, lawbreaker detained

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky indicates the need to eliminate queues at gas stations – meeting of President’s Office with Cabinet

Another Russian ship destroyed off Snake Island coast

Russia has lost about 200 servicemen, 12 tanks and 17 drones in Ukraine in past 24 hours - AFU General Staff

WHO chief arrives in Ukraine to assess necessary assistance to war victims

Biden announces another $150 mln military aid package for Ukraine

LATEST

Air defense shoots down Russian missile over Poltava region

Zelensky indicates the need to eliminate queues at gas stations – meeting of President’s Office with Cabinet

Another Russian ship destroyed off Snake Island coast

Russia strikes Odesa region with four cruise missiles using strategic aviation, no casualties reported

Russia has lost about 200 servicemen, 12 tanks and 17 drones in Ukraine in past 24 hours - AFU General Staff

Some 223 children killed in Ukraine because of Russia’s armed aggression – PGO

Invaders shell Mykolaiv with missiles, multiple rocket launchers - AFU General Staff

Japanese defense minister: Confronting Russia will deter China

Eight enemy attacks repelled, 22 vehicles and seven UAVs destroyed in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

WHO chief arrives in Ukraine to assess necessary assistance to war victims

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD