Facts

20:20 04.05.2022

Arakhamia: There is communication with Ukrainian units in Mariupol, Russian troops enter territory of Azovstal

Arakhamia: There is communication with Ukrainian units in Mariupol, Russian troops enter territory of Azovstal

As of the evening of May 4, the Ukrainian authorities have a connection with the units that defend Mariupol, Head of the Ukrainian delegation at the talks with Russia, head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia told Radio Liberty.

"For the second day, attempts to storm the plant continue. Russian troops are already on the territory of Azovstal," Arakhamia said, referring to the commander of the Azov regiment.

According to the publication, he did not provide more detailed information.

As reported, on the afternoon of May 4, Mayor of Mariupol Vadym Boichenko said there was no connection with the Ukrainian military at Azovstal plant. He said that tanks, aviation and naval artillery are firing at the plant.

Tags: #mariupol #azovstal #arakhamia
