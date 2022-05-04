Yermak urges Israel to side with Ukraine

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak called on Israel to take the side of Ukraine, he said on his Telegram channel in the evening.

"Russia poses an existential threat not only to Ukraine," Yermak wrote in an interview with The Times of Israel, commenting on anti-Semitic statements by the Russian Foreign Ministry and personally by Sergei Lavrov.

"His statement about the 'Jewish blood' of Hitler is more than bad manners. This is not just Holocaust denial and blaming its victims. This is the same revisionism in history that Moscow seems to be fighting against," he said.

In his opinion, "his denial of the right to the existence of the Ukrainian state and the Ukrainian people, the extreme cruelty with which Russian troops torture and execute our civilians, the systematic destruction of our cultural heritage – these actions are too much reminiscent of the views and practices of the Nazis."

"In the rich common history of Jews and Ukrainians, pages have now been added. Therefore, I called on Israel to respond harshly and decisively to the dismissive and criminal Russian policy, called on to take the side of Ukraine. Since all people who support goodness, democracy, freedom must believe that Ukraine will definitely win," Yermak also said.