18:56 04.05.2022

Russian troops shell two villages in Dnipropetrovsk region using Hailstones, no casualties

On Wednesday, May 4, Russian troops fired using Hailstones on Velykomykhailivska community in Synelnykivsky district, Head of Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration Valentyn Reznichenko has said.

"Two villages were hit. Several dozen residential buildings were damaged there, windows were broken in a store, a school and a kindergarten. People were not hurt," Reznichenko said on his Telegram channel.

He said that most of the local residents left the dangerous territory.

