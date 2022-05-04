Facts

18:05 04.05.2022

Priority for compensation for damaged/destroyed housing to be given to large families, military – Shuliak

2 min read
Priority in providing compensation for damaged or destroyed housing will be given to families with many children and the military, as well as people with disabilities, Olena Shuliak, head of the Servant of the People party, deputy head of the Verkhovna Rada committee on the organization of state power, local self-government, regional development and urban planning, has said.

"First of all, compensation will be provided to large families, the military and people with disabilities. Each locality will have its own turn," she said during a meeting with representatives of the European Business Association (EBA) on Wednesday.

Shuliak clarified that minor damage to housing will be restored faster than the law on such compensation, bill No. 7198, is passed.

She added that by the second reading of bill No. 7198 on compensation for damage or destruction of certain categories of real estate due to hostilities, the possibility of expanding such compensation is being discussed. In particular, along with compensation for the cost of a maximum area of 150 square meters, the possibility of introducing compensation for a maximum of 250 square meters for the private sector will also be considered.

"Now more statistics has been collected, and we see that the condition for compensation of a maximum of 150 square meters does not cover the private sector. For the private sector, a maximum of 250 square meters should be set. Some ministries and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal have proposed to reimburse every square meter in general. By the second reading we will discuss it. We had to start from something: we looked at the statistics, took 150 square meters. Now we will revise this norm," Shuliak said.

According to her, the government and parliament are working on various possible mechanisms for compensating housing for those who have lost it due to hostilities, including the option of using long-term construction.

"We are working on various mechanisms, one of them is to buy at the best price and complete long-term construction. At the same time, close the queues for housing for the military," she said.

Tags: #compensation #housing
