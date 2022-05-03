Rada bans activities of pro-Russian parties in Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine at second reading adopted bill No.7172-1, which provides for a ban on political parties whose programmatic goals are aimed at justifying, recognizing the lawful or denying the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, as well as justifying the actions of pro-Russian militants in the temporarily occupied territories.

According to head of the Servant of the People political party Olena Shuliak, some 330 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of the relevant bill on Tuesday.

"The activities of pro-Russian parties will now be banned in Ukraine. The MPs supported the decision with 330 votes. Finally, we will stop tolerating the 'Russian world' in our political circle, which brings only destruction in Ukraine," Shuliak said in Telegram on Tuesday.

MPs Yaroslav Zhelezniak and Olha Sovhyria also announced the adoption by the Rada of a bill to ban pro-Russian parties in their Telegram channels.

Zhelezniak said that 17 MPs voted for this bill, who, before the start of the Russian invasion, were members of the faction of the Opposition Platform For Life party (the activity of the political force was banned by the National Security and Defense Council) in parliament.