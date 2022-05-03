UK along with Ukraine approaching era where peace reigns – Zelensky in Rada

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking in address to the parliament, said the UK, together with Ukraine, is approaching an era where peace reigns.

The head of state said on October 8, 2020 that Ukraine and Great Britain became strategic partners, and in ten weeks of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the countries went from partners to friends and brothers.

"February 24, 2022 proved that our partnership is not on paper. Our partnership is on the battlefield. The battle for common ideals and a common future... These almost ten weeks have proved that it is not scary when an evil enemy is against you, if you have a good friend next to you such as Great Britain. And Boris Johnson. And these words are not flattery, not courtesy, this is reality," Zelensky said.

According to him, Ukraine and Great Britain are together every day for the sake of one moment, the first second of victory and the advent of an era of peace.

"We are together. Every day. We are in touch. Every day. If we do not have a conversation today, it means: we are busy with what we agreed on during the conversation yesterday. And so for about ten weeks for the sake of one moment. The first second of victory. And for the sake of one era. An era where peace reigns. In Ukraine, and therefore in Europe. I thank Great Britain, which, together with us, brings this moment and era closer. Which is ready to become the guarantor of our security," the president said.

Zelensky said his gratitude is not formal, since he is sure that the UK guarantees will not be formal either.

He thanked the UK and Prime Minister Boris Johnson personally for the supply of weapons and equipment, assistance to Ukrainian settlers, assistance in investigating the war crimes of the Russian army in Ukraine, the macro-financial assistance provided, the intention to participate in the post-war reconstruction of Kyiv and Kyiv region and the sanctions imposed against Russia.

The head of state also thanked Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, English musical groups and all the people for their support.