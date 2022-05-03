General mobilization may be announced in Russia on May 9 – Danilov

On May 9, a general mobilization may be announced in Russia, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said during a telethon on Monday evening.

"As for May 9, there is information from our military intelligence that they will announce general mobilization on May 9. How much this will help them and how it will eventually turn into problems for Putin is hard to say," he said.

According to Danilov, "what is going to fight in our country today, our army copes with it. There is almost no motivation there."

The NSDC secretary said Ukraine does not plan the next wave of mobilization. "Today we have enough servicemen who came to the military enlistment offices. There is training, there is training. What we did in the first place is enough for us to be able to defend our country," he said.