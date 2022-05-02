Facts

17:05 02.05.2022

Zelensky: War in Ukraine - murder from another point of view

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the Russian leadership understands perfectly well what it is doing by creating a world in which there is no other point of view.

"I'm not sure they're crazy there. I don't think it's so easy to say, 'They're beside the point because they're crazy.' They understand what they're doing. They have made a world in which they feel comfortable. And in that world they are killing us. And they don't accept anybody who has a different point of view. This is killing the other point of view," he said in an interview with Australia's 60 Minutes program, published on the President's Office Telegram channel Monday.

According to Zelensky, "first they made an information field in their state, a closed field, when there is only one thought, pro-government, it is understandable and in this information room they have been in for a long time. They did it for the public, they dragged it there and they are there themselves."

"Society ... hates us because they said on TV that there is something to hate," he said. According to him, 'the world is not against people in Russia. The world does not accept Putin's policy. The world does not accept dictatorship."

