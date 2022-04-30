Occupants kill civilians in Donetsk region in 24 hours, including child – National Police

Russian invaders shelled 12 settlements in Donetsk region on Friday, among civilians there are killed and wounded, one dead and several wounded children are known, the National Police of Ukraine said in the Telegram channel on Saturday.

"As a result of Russian strikes, at least 36 civilian objects were destroyed – residential buildings, a hospital, a school, an industrial workshop, and railway infrastructure," the police said.

Air strikes, Hailstone multiple launch missile systems, tanks, heavy artillery were launched against the cities of Mariupol, Lyman, Avdiyivka, Siversk, Mykolaivka, Velyka Novosilka, the villages of Pryvillia, Soloviove, Novoselivka and others.

The police opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.