Facts

13:53 30.04.2022

Occupants kill civilians in Donetsk region in 24 hours, including child – National Police

1 min read

Russian invaders shelled 12 settlements in Donetsk region on Friday, among civilians there are killed and wounded, one dead and several wounded children are known, the National Police of Ukraine said in the Telegram channel on Saturday.

"As a result of Russian strikes, at least 36 civilian objects were destroyed – residential buildings, a hospital, a school, an industrial workshop, and railway infrastructure," the police said.

Air strikes, Hailstone multiple launch missile systems, tanks, heavy artillery were launched against the cities of Mariupol, Lyman, Avdiyivka, Siversk, Mykolaivka, Velyka Novosilka, the villages of Pryvillia, Soloviove, Novoselivka and others.

The police opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Tags: #war #donetsk_region #national_police
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:24 26.04.2022
In Chechnya, prisoners sent to war against Ukraine, incl relatives of opposition activists – Ukraine’s Intelligence Agency

In Chechnya, prisoners sent to war against Ukraine, incl relatives of opposition activists – Ukraine’s Intelligence Agency

12:47 26.04.2022
Russian invaders threaten to shoot children if women refuse to inform about positions of Ukrainian military - head of Luhansk regional military administration

Russian invaders threaten to shoot children if women refuse to inform about positions of Ukrainian military - head of Luhansk regional military administration

10:46 26.04.2022
Invaders attack Zaporizhia, details being clarified - regional state administration

Invaders attack Zaporizhia, details being clarified - regional state administration

10:08 26.04.2022
Enemy tries to establish full control over Donetsk, Luhansk regions, establish corridor between territories, occupied Crimea - General Staff

Enemy tries to establish full control over Donetsk, Luhansk regions, establish corridor between territories, occupied Crimea - General Staff

10:05 26.04.2022
Zelensky: Every Ukrainian must fight to make Russia seek peace

Zelensky: Every Ukrainian must fight to make Russia seek peace

09:40 26.04.2022
As result of armed aggression of Russia in Ukraine, 217 children killed, 391 injured - PGO

As result of armed aggression of Russia in Ukraine, 217 children killed, 391 injured - PGO

20:57 25.04.2022
Russian troops continue offensive operations in eastern Ukraine, including missile, bomb strikes – AFU General Staff

Russian troops continue offensive operations in eastern Ukraine, including missile, bomb strikes – AFU General Staff

18:09 25.04.2022
ICC Prosecutor's Office joins investigation team on Russia's war crimes in Ukraine

ICC Prosecutor's Office joins investigation team on Russia's war crimes in Ukraine

16:21 25.04.2022
Five people killed, 18 wounded after shelling of Zhmerynka, Koziatyn – prosecutor's office

Five people killed, 18 wounded after shelling of Zhmerynka, Koziatyn – prosecutor's office

14:35 25.04.2022
Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down enemy Su-34 in Kharkiv region

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down enemy Su-34 in Kharkiv region

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Macron promises Zelensky to increase military, humanitarian aid to Ukraine – media

UN Secretary General: Gas, oil producers use war in Ukraine for their own purposes

Rosatom trying to take full control of Zaporizhia NPP seized by Russia – IAEA

Everything decided in battles in Donbas today – Zelensky

Negotiations with Russia hampered by what Russians leave behind – Zelensky

LATEST

Zelensky, Macron discuss defense cooperation, interaction on path of Ukraine's membership in the EU

Macron promises Zelensky to increase military, humanitarian aid to Ukraine – media

Canada recognizes Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide – Stefanchuk

UN Secretary General: Gas, oil producers use war in Ukraine for their own purposes

US military instructors train Ukrainian soldiers in Germany, other European countries – Pentagon

IOM appeals for $514 mln to help Ukrainian refugees

Volodymyr Klitschko urges world community to force Russia to give 'corridor of life' to people of Mariupol

Rosatom trying to take full control of Zaporizhia NPP seized by Russia – IAEA

Everything decided in battles in Donbas today – Zelensky

Ukraine counts on Intl Tribunal for Russian criminals, but we have people who to look for them themselves – Zelensky

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD