Biden asks Congress for $33 bln to help Ukraine, European countries – TV

U.S. President Joe Biden will ask Congress to allocate $33 billion to help Ukraine in the defense and humanitarian sectors, as well as to strengthen the defense of European countries, CNBC said on Wednesday, citing unnamed senior U.S. administration officials.

At the same time, $20.4 billion is supposed to be allocated for the supply of weapons to Ukraine and a number of European countries. This is about artillery, armored vehicles, anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons, strengthening the means of defense against cyberattacks, and assistance in clearing territories.

This funding is intended for the period until September this year, the television channel said.

According to him, some $8.5 billion of the funds requested by Biden will be directed to support the Ukrainian economy. These funds are intended to finance the Ukrainian government, help Ukraine in the food, energy and health sectors.

In addition, $3 billion will be allocated for humanitarian assistance around the world in the form of wheat and other goods.

Biden's congressional request is expected to receive broad support among both Democrats and Republicans, according to CNBC.

Thus, the channel said, in nine months the total U.S. spending on Ukraine will exceed $36 billion.