Facts

18:36 28.04.2022

Biden asks Congress for $33 bln to help Ukraine, European countries – TV

1 min read
Biden asks Congress for $33 bln to help Ukraine, European countries – TV

U.S. President Joe Biden will ask Congress to allocate $33 billion to help Ukraine in the defense and humanitarian sectors, as well as to strengthen the defense of European countries, CNBC said on Wednesday, citing unnamed senior U.S. administration officials.

At the same time, $20.4 billion is supposed to be allocated for the supply of weapons to Ukraine and a number of European countries. This is about artillery, armored vehicles, anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons, strengthening the means of defense against cyberattacks, and assistance in clearing territories.

This funding is intended for the period until September this year, the television channel said.

According to him, some $8.5 billion of the funds requested by Biden will be directed to support the Ukrainian economy. These funds are intended to finance the Ukrainian government, help Ukraine in the food, energy and health sectors.

In addition, $3 billion will be allocated for humanitarian assistance around the world in the form of wheat and other goods.

Biden's congressional request is expected to receive broad support among both Democrats and Republicans, according to CNBC.

Thus, the channel said, in nine months the total U.S. spending on Ukraine will exceed $36 billion.

Tags: #help #biden
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:09 21.04.2022
Biden calls on Russia to create humanitarian corridors to let people get out from Mariupol

Biden calls on Russia to create humanitarian corridors to let people get out from Mariupol

18:36 21.04.2022
Biden: USA can supply Ukraine with weapons for long time

Biden: USA can supply Ukraine with weapons for long time

18:04 21.04.2022
Biden announces allocation of extra military assistance to Ukraine for another $ 800 mln

Biden announces allocation of extra military assistance to Ukraine for another $ 800 mln

18:03 21.04.2022
Biden says he decided to allocate extra $500 mln in direct economic assistance to Ukraine

Biden says he decided to allocate extra $500 mln in direct economic assistance to Ukraine

15:39 15.04.2022
Psaki does not confirm trip of US President Biden to Kyiv

Psaki does not confirm trip of US President Biden to Kyiv

09:18 15.04.2022
Biden ready to visit Ukraine - White House

Biden ready to visit Ukraine - White House

20:54 13.04.2022
Zelensky, Biden discuss package of defense, possible macro-financial support, agree to tighten sanctions against Russia

Zelensky, Biden discuss package of defense, possible macro-financial support, agree to tighten sanctions against Russia

09:28 13.04.2022
Biden first publicly declares war of Russia against Ukraine genocide

Biden first publicly declares war of Russia against Ukraine genocide

21:02 12.04.2022
Biden, Johnson discuss with continuation of assistance to Ukraine – White House

Biden, Johnson discuss with continuation of assistance to Ukraine – White House

20:38 11.04.2022
Lithuania to help Ukraine export agricultural products – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Lithuania to help Ukraine export agricultural products – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Biden asks Congress to approve additional funds to help Ukraine as quickly as possible

Some $467,000, EUR 87,000 seized from Medvedchuk's housekeeper during search

New exchange of prisoners takes place, 45 of our people released from Russian captivity - Vereschuk

Biden proposes to simplify use of confiscated assets of individuals to assist Ukraine

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

LATEST

Petkov: Bulgaria to be pleased to take part in Ukraine's restoration, reconstruction

Biden asks Congress to approve additional funds to help Ukraine as quickly as possible

German govt to continue arms supplies to Ukraine – Scholz

MPs propose to extend status of combatant to non-members of AFU, who take part in defense of Ukraine

Some $467,000, EUR 87,000 seized from Medvedchuk's housekeeper during search

In Ukraine, 20 outbreaks of infectious diseases registered in 1st quarter of 2022 - Public Health Center

New exchange of prisoners takes place, 45 of our people released from Russian captivity - Vereschuk

Ukrainian military equipment to be repaired in Bulgaria – Zelensky

As result of Russian shelling, 180,000 residents of Kremenchuk may be left without heat, hot water in next heating season

As result of enemy shelling of Pokotylivka in Kharkiv region, 2 people killed, 7 injured

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD