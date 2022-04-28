New exchange of prisoners takes place, 45 of our people released from Russian captivity - Vereschuk

On Thursday, a new exchange of prisoners took place, 45 of our people were released from Russian captivity: 33 Ukrainian military and 12 civilians, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk said.

"Another exchange of prisoners took place. Today, 45 of our people were released from Russian captivity: 13 officers and 20 soldiers (of which five were wounded). We are also returning home 12 of our civilians," Vereschuk wrote in her Telegram channel.