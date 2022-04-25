Facts

16:21 25.04.2022

USA preparing to send Stinger, Javelin, other equipment to Ukraine – US Department of Defense

1 min read
USA preparing to send Stinger, Javelin, other equipment to Ukraine – US Department of Defense

The United States is preparing to send Stinger anti-aircraft systems, Javelin anti-tank missile systems and other equipment to Ukraine in April, the U.S. Department of Defense has said.

"Our US Air Force Airmen prepare supply crates containing Stinger anti-aircraft systems, Javelin anti-armor systems, and other equipment bound for Ukraine at Dover Air Force Base in April 2022," the U.S. Department of Defense said on Twitter on Monday.

