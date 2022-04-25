USA intends to provide over $322 mln in military assistance to Ukraine – State Department

The United States intends to provide more than $322 million in military assistance to Ukraine, the U.S. Department of State has announced following a visit of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to Ukraine.

"Secretary Blinken informed President Zelensky that the United States intends to obligate more than $713 million in Foreign Military Financing (FMF) for Ukraine and 15 other Allied and partner nations in Central and Eastern Europe and the Balkan region. This includes $650 million in funding provided by the Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2022," the U.S. Department of State said on its website on Monday.

More than $322 million in this obligation is for Ukraine and will provide support for the capabilities Ukraine needs as Russia's forces train their focus on the Donbas; this assistance will also help Ukraine's armed forces transition to more advanced weapons and air defense systems. The Department of State also said that this assistance will also help NATO Allies with backfilling capabilities they have donated to Ukraine from their own stockpiles.

"Additionally, Secretary Blinken told President Zelensky that on April 24 the Department notified Congress of a Foreign Military Sale of up to $165 million for non-standard ammunition for Ukraine," the Department of State said.

As part of our continuing assistance, Secretary Austin also informed the Government of Ukraine that the U.S. Department of Defense will expand military training for Ukrainian service members in the region on certain weapons systems being provided.

"He highlighted U.S. efforts to accelerate the delivery of these weapons, which are now arriving within days of announcement. And he underscored that, along with our Allies and partners, the United States will continue to coordinate the shipment of additional heavy weaponry, ammunition and spare parts from other nations," the State Department said.

Secretary Austin also previewed for Ukrainian leaders the agenda for this week’s Defense Consultative Meeting in Germany. Convened by the United States, the Consultative Meeting will examine the operational picture on the ground and review near-term Ukrainian defense needs, while providing attendees an opportunity to examine ways in which Ukraine's longer term national security interests can be best met.

"Saw the courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people firsthand during my visit to Kyiv with Austin. During our meeting with President Zelensky, we reaffirmed our unwavering support for Ukraine as it withstands Russian aggression," Blinken wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Since the start of Russia's new invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the United States has provided approximately $7 billion in security assistance and has provided more than $4.3 billion since the Biden administration came to power.