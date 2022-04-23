Invaders start forced mobilization of residents in Kherson, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv regions – Defense Intelligence

Russian occupiers have begun forced mobilization, including doctors, in the occupied territories of Kherson, Zaporizhia and Kharkiv regions, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports.

"The occupiers are mobilizing Ukrainian doctors who remain in the occupied territories. In particular, in the city of Volchansk (Kharkiv region), in primary health care, junior medical personnel are forcibly sent to the front line to provide first aid to Russian wounded. In case of refusal, doctors are threatened with execution," the report states.

The department noted that mobilization activities have also begun against young people from the local population in the occupied territories of Kherson, Zaporizhia and Kharkiv regions.

In order to ensure mobilization measures, the possibility of leaving Kherson region to the territories controlled by Ukraine was almost completely blocked. Significantly limited the ability to travel in the direction of the Russian Federation.

In Zaporizhia region, Russian servicemen and FSB officers are looking for people of military age. It is reported that they should replenish the composition of the combat units of the Russian Federation in the most problematic areas.

These events are held despite the predominantly pro-Ukrainian mood of the population of the regions and the general motivation to resist the Russian invaders.