Facts

19:38 21.04.2022

Blinken authorizes further drawdown of $800 mln in arms, equipment, supplies for Ukraine

1 min read
Blinken authorizes further drawdown of $800 mln in arms, equipment, supplies for Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has authorized further allocations of $800 million worth of arms, equipment and materials to Ukraine to bolster its defenses and counter a new Russian offensive in the east.

"I have authorized a further drawdown of $800 million in arms, equipment, and supplies for Ukraine to strengthen its defenses to counter Russia's new offensive in the East," Blinken said on Twitter on Thursday.

Tags: #usa #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:29 21.04.2022
Russia's crimes in Ukraine could potentially be genocide, ICC should give answer to this – Spanish PM

Russia's crimes in Ukraine could potentially be genocide, ICC should give answer to this – Spanish PM

18:46 21.04.2022
Ukraine in talks with EU, U.S. on issue of 'peace bonds' - media

Ukraine in talks with EU, U.S. on issue of 'peace bonds' - media

18:36 21.04.2022
Biden: USA can supply Ukraine with weapons for long time

Biden: USA can supply Ukraine with weapons for long time

18:04 21.04.2022
Biden announces allocation of extra military assistance to Ukraine for another $ 800 mln

Biden announces allocation of extra military assistance to Ukraine for another $ 800 mln

18:03 21.04.2022
Biden says he decided to allocate extra $500 mln in direct economic assistance to Ukraine

Biden says he decided to allocate extra $500 mln in direct economic assistance to Ukraine

17:56 21.04.2022
Biden announces decision, following EU, to ban Russian-affiliated ships from entering US ports

Biden announces decision, following EU, to ban Russian-affiliated ships from entering US ports

14:37 21.04.2022
Ukrainian govt delegation in Washington to meet with congressmen, US ministers – Shmyhal

Ukrainian govt delegation in Washington to meet with congressmen, US ministers – Shmyhal

09:14 21.04.2022
USA expands sanctions list against Russia, sanctions CBR First Deputy Governor Yudayeva

USA expands sanctions list against Russia, sanctions CBR First Deputy Governor Yudayeva

18:02 20.04.2022
UN data on civilian casualty from war in Ukraine increases by 120 over day

UN data on civilian casualty from war in Ukraine increases by 120 over day

14:41 20.04.2022
Ukraine Square to appear in Tallinn

Ukraine Square to appear in Tallinn

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

In Kharkiv region, out of 56 communities, 22 are under temporary occupation

Zelensky turns to Portugal requesting to hand over Leopard tanks, armored personnel carriers, anti-ship weapons

Vereschuk on work of humanitarian corridors from Mariupol on Thursday: Russia does not fulfill its obligations

'Green' corridor for residents of three villages of Kherson region does not work, occupiers block evacuation – local authorities

Biden: USA can supply Ukraine with weapons for long time

LATEST

Biden calls on Russia to create humanitarian corridors to let people get out from Mariupol

In Kharkiv region, out of 56 communities, 22 are under temporary occupation

Zelensky turns to Portugal requesting to hand over Leopard tanks, armored personnel carriers, anti-ship weapons

Vereschuk on work of humanitarian corridors from Mariupol on Thursday: Russia does not fulfill its obligations

'Green' corridor for residents of three villages of Kherson region does not work, occupiers block evacuation – local authorities

Shmyhal: Russia's aggression will lead to global food crisis, possibly to famine in certain parts of world, but aid to Ukraine can stop it

Denmark to lead restoration of Mykolaiv – PM

Denmark to allocate about $90 mln for weapons for Ukraine – PM

Ukrainian soldiers remain in part of Mariupol – Zelensky

Spain sends weapons to Ukraine, including 200 tonnes of ammunition – PM

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD