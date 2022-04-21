Blinken authorizes further drawdown of $800 mln in arms, equipment, supplies for Ukraine
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has authorized further allocations of $800 million worth of arms, equipment and materials to Ukraine to bolster its defenses and counter a new Russian offensive in the east.
"I have authorized a further drawdown of $800 million in arms, equipment, and supplies for Ukraine to strengthen its defenses to counter Russia's new offensive in the East," Blinken said on Twitter on Thursday.