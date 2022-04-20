Facts

20:04 20.04.2022

European Commission to provide opinion on Ukraine's possibility for status of EU candidate member by end of June – Michel

1 min read
European Commission to provide opinion on Ukraine's possibility for status of EU candidate member by end of June – Michel

The European Commission will provide an opinion on Ukraine's possibility of obtaining the status of a candidate member of the EU by the end of June, after which the European Council will be able to start a discussion on this issue, President of the European Council Charles Michel said.

"We will have the opinion of the Commission by the end of June. And it will be my responsibility to assess when I can put this point on agenda of the European Council, to make sure that we have a political discussion, a dialogue, to make progress in this path. But I want to say that I feel very strong support in order to make sure that we can provide concrete support to Ukraine in your choice to follow the EU path on your future," Michel said at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Wednesday.

He stressed that Ukraine demonstrates commitments to democratic principles and freedoms every day.

"You do not fight only for the future of the children of Ukraine. We know that you fight for European fundamental principles and values," Michel said.

Tags: #european_council #michel
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:16 06.04.2022
Massive investments to be sent to Ukraine to rebuild it after war – Michel

Massive investments to be sent to Ukraine to rebuild it after war – Michel

11:00 06.04.2022
EU to take action on gas and oil supplies from Russia – Michel

EU to take action on gas and oil supplies from Russia – Michel

15:40 03.04.2022
EU shocked by crimes of Russian military in Ukraine, promises Kyiv to continue support in its fight against Russian aggression

EU shocked by crimes of Russian military in Ukraine, promises Kyiv to continue support in its fight against Russian aggression

20:53 23.03.2022
Michel invites Zelensky to address European Council members

Michel invites Zelensky to address European Council members

14:37 13.03.2022
EU Council President Michel: kidnappings of mayors, indiscriminate shelling of civilians, Russia's military-political aggression against Ukraine must stop

EU Council President Michel: kidnappings of mayors, indiscriminate shelling of civilians, Russia's military-political aggression against Ukraine must stop

14:51 07.03.2022
Zelensky, President of European Council discuss threat to nuclear facilities, issue of Ukraine's membership in EU

Zelensky, President of European Council discuss threat to nuclear facilities, issue of Ukraine's membership in EU

17:44 04.03.2022
Zelensky, Michel discuss safety of nuclear power plants, tightening of sanctions against Russia, Ukraine's membership in EU

Zelensky, Michel discuss safety of nuclear power plants, tightening of sanctions against Russia, Ukraine's membership in EU

17:52 02.03.2022
Zelensky speaks with Michel, expects positive signals regarding Ukraine's EU membership

Zelensky speaks with Michel, expects positive signals regarding Ukraine's EU membership

13:29 27.02.2022
Foreign Affairs Council to be offered to finance supply of lethal weapons to Ukraine

Foreign Affairs Council to be offered to finance supply of lethal weapons to Ukraine

10:42 26.02.2022
It is crucial moment to decide on Ukraine's membership in EU – Zelensky in talk with Michel

It is crucial moment to decide on Ukraine's membership in EU – Zelensky in talk with Michel

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia must pay for what it has done in Borodianka, many other locations in Ukraine – European Council President

Zelensky, Michel discuss tougher sanctions on Russia

I heard nothing about Russia's proposal – Zelensky

UN data on civilian casualty from war in Ukraine increases by 120 over day

Humanitarian corridor agreed for evacuation of civilians from Mariupol on Wed – Vereschuk

LATEST

EU to clarify exact nature of support it can provide to Ukraine in rebuilding

Humanitarian corridor from Mariupol does not operate as planned today, Russian invaders fail to ensure ceasefire – Vereschuk

UN Secretary General requests meetings with Ukrainian, Russian presidents

We ready for each format of exchanging our people in Mariupol for Russians – Zelensky

Russia must pay for what it has done in Borodianka, many other locations in Ukraine – European Council President

Zelensky, Michel discuss tougher sanctions on Russia

Intl working group develops proposals for further strengthening anti-Russian sanctions

I heard nothing about Russia's proposal – Zelensky

Intl expert group presents plan to strengthen sanctions against Russian

Ukraine proposes to Energy Community tougher sanctions against Russia, set of measures for energy independence from aggressor

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD