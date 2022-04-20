European Commission to provide opinion on Ukraine's possibility for status of EU candidate member by end of June – Michel

The European Commission will provide an opinion on Ukraine's possibility of obtaining the status of a candidate member of the EU by the end of June, after which the European Council will be able to start a discussion on this issue, President of the European Council Charles Michel said.

"We will have the opinion of the Commission by the end of June. And it will be my responsibility to assess when I can put this point on agenda of the European Council, to make sure that we have a political discussion, a dialogue, to make progress in this path. But I want to say that I feel very strong support in order to make sure that we can provide concrete support to Ukraine in your choice to follow the EU path on your future," Michel said at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Wednesday.

He stressed that Ukraine demonstrates commitments to democratic principles and freedoms every day.

"You do not fight only for the future of the children of Ukraine. We know that you fight for European fundamental principles and values," Michel said.