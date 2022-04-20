Facts

13:35 20.04.2022

Kuleba, Bulgarian President discuss ways to restore peace in Ukraine, development in Black Sea region

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, at a meeting in Sofia, discussed ways to restore peace in Ukraine and development in the Black Sea region.

"President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev received me in Sofia today. We discussed ways to restore peace and development in the Black Sea region. We also agreed on the need to strengthen supply chains for agricultural products in order to sustain global food security, " Kuleba said on Twitter Wednesday.

 

