Facts

11:20 20.04.2022

Ukraine receives from partners spare parts, components for repair of existing aircraft, no transfer of combat aircraft

Ukraine receives from partners spare parts, components for repair of existing aircraft, no transfer of combat aircraft

Ukrainian army has not received new combat aircraft from partners, but spare parts and components have been transferred to the country for the repair of aircraft at the disposal of Kyiv, the Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"Ukraine did not receive new aircraft from partners! With the assistance of the U.S. government, the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received spare parts and components for the restoration and repair of the fleet of aircraft in service with the Air Force aviation, which will allow more equipment to be put into operation," the Command said in an official statement on the telegram channel of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Wednesday.

The day before, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that Western countries provided Kyiv with an additional batch of military aircraft and spare parts for the repair of aircraft at the disposal of the country, which were damaged or out of order. At the same time, Kirby did not specify which countries provided aircraft to Ukraine.

