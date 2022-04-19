Zaluzhny, Chair of US Joint Chiefs of Staff speak on difficult situation in eastern, southern Ukraine, where heavy battles going on

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny shared with Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley information about the difficult situation in eastern and southern Ukraine, where heavy fighting is taking place.

"I have had a conversation with my American counterpart, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark A. Milley. I have shared the information on the situation in the East and South of Ukraine, where the heavy battles are going on," Zaluzhny said in his Telegram channel.

Zaluzhny also said in the conversation that "we need immediate assistance and thanked for already provided one."

"I have assured that we will keep this hard war's experience and share it with our partners, so the world's evil will be punished," he said.