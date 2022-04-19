Germany reviewing list of weapons requested by Ukraine to find out what can be delivered quickly – Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany is studying the list of weapons requested by Ukraine and plans to "find out what can be supplied quickly."

"The lists include anti-tank weapons and air defense weapons," Scholz told reporters in Berlin on Tuesday following a video conference with U.S. President Joe Biden and other G7 leaders.

According to him, weapons that the Ukrainian army already knows how to use should be supplied. At the same time, the chancellor stressed that the possibilities of the FRG to supply arms were "almost exhausted."

Scholz also said that NATO would not interfere in the conflict in Ukraine.

"NATO will not interfere in the conflict," he said.

In turn, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, speaking in the House of Commons, that NATO's long-term goal should be to strengthen and strengthen Ukraine to such a level that Russia will never dare to invade again.

At the same time, President of the European Council Charles Michel following a video conference, said that the EU will create a special Ukraine Solidarity Fund, which will be used to support and restore Ukraine.

"With U.S. President Joe Biden and likeminded partners further coordinated response to Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Discussed need for further humanitarian, financial and military aid. The EU will develop Ukraine Solidarity Fund for immediate support and reconstruction of a democratic Ukraine," President of the European Council Charles Michel said on Twitter.